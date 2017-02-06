New leadership team to steer Yamba into the future

Big crowds in the Yamba CBD over the summer and what they mean for the town's future will be part of the agenda tonight at the first Chamber of Commerce meeting for the year.

A NEW leadership team will take the helm of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce when it meets tonight.

New president Margot Scott and her deputy Debbie McCredie were elected to the top jobs in October, but their terms run for a calendar year.

The secretary, Bev Mansfield, said there were a few items on the agenda to kick off 2017.

"We'll be looking at how the new tourist information centre in the Calypso Holiday Park is working," she said.

"The new centre is exactly the same as they've got at Grafton and Maclean."

Ms Mansfield said an initiative to set up a business card mini-stand in the information centre appeared to be working well.

Ms Mansfield said several new business people had inquired about the meeting, so she was expecting to welcome some potential new members tonight.

"They've said they've got some ideas and want to talk about them," she said.

Ms Mansfield said there will be discussion about the chamber's plans for 2017 and how they see Yamba developing.

"There's new entrance signage coming and a service directory sign in Fred Phillips Park," she said.

"One of the locals, Warren Rackham, said this summer was the busiest ever seen in Yamba.

"We will have to look at which way we want to go. Do we want it go to get as crazy as Byron Bay or do we want to keep it more the way it is?"

The meeting in the Yamba Bowling Club, begins at 5.30pm.