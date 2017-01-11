New look Westlawn ready to fight under lights

FROM THE TOP: Westlawn will be looking to opener Kallen Lawrence to kick off the innings in the right fashion against GDSC Easts tonight.

NIGHT CRICKET: At the end of a long festive season of victorious Australian cricket sides and enough Big Bash action to whet the appetite, it is unsurprising to see teams champing at the bit to get back onto the Clarence Valley pitches.

The fast-paced cricketing action returns to the region for the first time tonight as Westlawn aim to secure their first points of the 2016/17 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket season.

Westlawn will meet GDSC Easts in their Round 10 clash at McKittrick Park with Easts also searching for their long-awaited first win of the 30-over format.

Both sides will start the new year with new look outfits as several of their brightest junior stars all missing the clash due to representative duties.

Emergent Easts pairing Jackson Grieve and Jacob Ellis will be a major loss for the side with Ellis (four wickets) one of the leading wicket takers in the night competition with only Coutts Crossing firebrand Zac Page and South Services lightning gun Matt Dalton (both five).

While it will be the Cahill brothers - Ethan and Aidan - who have impressed at Premier League level this season and regular junior representative Amy Riddell missing in action for the Westlawn outfit.

The missing Westlawn brigade has given second grade pairing EJ Hourigan and Ryan McDonald well deserved starts under lights with Hourigan dominating the second grade ranks scoring 492 runs (at an average of 49.20) before Christmas.

The club are hoping tonight's clash will mark a turning point in their night cricket results with it being the night captaincy debut of Jason Rainbow after the veteran assumed the role from Pat Vidler before Christmas.

Westlawn have already registered a victory under Rainbow in his first clash in the roll knocking off Premier League giants Harwood at Ellem Oval and outgoing captain Vidler believes that momentum can continue into the shorter form.

"It just gives me a chance to take a step back and just focus on playing cricket," Vidler said. "He has come back to the cricket pitch this season after a few years off and is the right man for the job.

"It is just good to play cricket without having to concentrate on all the little things as well."

It was not an easy decision for Vidler to step back from the captains role after at least three seasons at the helm of the Westlawn Premier League side and even longer of their night cricket outfit.

But after knocking off Harwood in the first match without the captain's armband on it is a decision he now revels in.

"It is the best decision I have ever made," Vidler laughed. "It is a weight off the shoulders. I now get to just go out and enjoy my cricket."

And enjoy it he will with the self-confessed "cricket nut" getting stir crazy watching all the action of the national Big Bash League over the festive period.

"Watching it on TV just makes you want to get out there and play yourself," he said. "We are all itching to get on to the field for the first game back.

"We finished 2016 off well with a win against Harwood so hopefully we can keep that momentum going into the final rounds."

While the match tonight will have no bearing on the top of the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Competition table, which Brothers still hold firmly in their grasp, it will work to separate the chaff as both sides aim to put daylight between themselves and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at the bottom of the ladder.

ROUND 10 TEAMS: Westlawn J. Rainbow (c), K. Lawrence, L. McLachlan, B. Shipman, N. Green, R. Hackett, E.J. Hourigan, R. MacDonald, P. Vidler, L. Harris, B. Inmon v GDSC Easts A. Latham(c), T. Cropp, R. Spies, A. Spies, T. White, T. Whalan, B. Knight, H. Cameron, N. Harris, S. Connor, B. Palmer, S. Joy.

Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket by the numbers

Ladder: Brothers (18pts); South Services (18pts); Coutts Crossing (15pts); Harwood (11 pts); GDSC Easts (6pts); Tucabia-Copmanhurst (2pts); Westlawn (2pts)

Leading run scorers:

Tim Tilse (Coutts) 136 runs @ 136 avg

Luke Cox (Coutts) 82 runs @ 27.33 avg

Rowan Green (Souths) 82 runs @ 41 avg

Jarrod Lynch (Brothers) 73 runs

Trevor Cropp (GDSC Easts) 72 runs @ 36 avg

Leading wicket takers:

Zac Page, Matthew Dalton (five wickets);

Jake Kroehnert, Jacob Ellis, Chris Cleaver, Josh Amos (four wickets).