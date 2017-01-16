New owners look to make gym awsum

HARD WORK: Awsumbody Grafton's new owners Anthony and Carly Sinclair hope to change the way people think about gyms.

DESPITE never having owned a gym before, when Carly and Anthony Sinclair saw an opportunity to take over Awsumbody Fitness in Grafton, they knew it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

Between Carly's training as a personal trainer, and Anthony's experience in business, the pair are hoping to share their enthusiasm for fitness in their new venture.

"We just saw online the gym was for sale and just thought why not? There's never going to be a right time to do it, so we just jumped into it, no knowing an awful lot about the business," Carly said.

"We've got to know a few people in the community and we've just grown to love it."

Now four months into running the gym, Anthony said they were working hard to build the name, and make fitness fun again.

"Fitness has had a big impact on both of our lives over the last couple of years, and we want to share that journey that we've had with other people and help them on their journey," he said.

"It is a very rewarding process, whether it's fat loss, gaining muscle or just overall health. I want to turn the gym around and make it into a successful business, and part of that success is that we've got members and people who are achieving things and getting results from the things that we're doing there, that's probably the most important aspect of it."

PROUD: New owners of Awsumbody Fitness Grafton Carly and Anthony Sinclair Jarrard Potter

Carly said her goal for Awsumbody Fitness was to help anyone interested in joining feel less intimidated about joining.

"We want it open to all aspects, any health, any fitness, any age," she said.

"We just want people to be the best version of themselves, and not look at fitness like it's a one-way thing. There's so many different aspects of it, and we want to make it fun.

"That's why we are getting these classes out there that are just energetic and people come and have a ball, they laugh and do their class and leave here refreshed because it was an awesome class.

"We want to be open to anyone that wants to come here, we don't want anyone to be intimidated to come into a gym, especially women. It's ridiculous, they're so scared to pick up a weight, so I just want to get rid of all that stuff."

Anyone interested in joining can contact the gym at 6643 4208 or visit their website.