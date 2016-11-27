New pictures of bridge projects released

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

WITH construction on two new major bridges in the Clarence Valley underway, a clearer picture of what the area will look like is being developed.

The NSW Government is inviting community members to have their say on the draft urban design and landscape plans (UDLP) for the two new bridges over the Clarence River at Harwood and Grafton from Monday 28 November.

The draft plans illustrate how the bridges will look in the existing landscape and seek feedback on vegetation and proposed planting and other features such as lighting.

The new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood will be 1500 metres long and is the longest of more than 100 bridges to be built as part of the $4.36 billion joint Australian and NSW Government funded Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

The Harwood Bridge UDLP can be viewed at Clarence Valley Council, 50 River Street, Maclean, Harwood Island General Store 10 Morpeth Street, Harwood and at Roads and Maritime Services Pacific Highway Office, 21 Prince Street, Grafton.

Feedback can be provided to W2B@pacificcomplete.com.au or by phone on 1800 778 900.

The team will also be at market days in Maclean, Iluka and Yamba between 7.30am and midday and there will be a pop up display at Harwood General Store on 1 December between 9am and midday.

The new 525 metre bridge at Grafton will be built 70 metres downstream from the existing road and rail bridge.

The UDLP for the bridge over the Clarence River at Grafton can be viewed at the project's community display centre at the corner of Duke and Pound streets, Grafton.

Feedback for the Grafton Bridge project can be provided in person or emailed to graftonbridgecommunity@fultonhogan.com or by calling 1800 918 759.

Members of the project team will also be available to discuss the plan at Grafton Shopping World on Thursday 1 December from 5pm to 7pm and Saturday 3 December from 9am to midday. They will also be available at the Clarence Valley Information Centre on Saturday December 10 from 9am to midday.

Feedback to both plans can be provided until Friday December 16.

For more information on the projects or for a detailed list of the static display sites and market dates visit rms.nsw.gov.au/W2B or rms.nsw.gov.au/graftonbridge