36°
News

New shark warning system launches on the North Coast

Christian Morrow
| 5th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
NON LETHAL: Founder of Shark Watch Ballina and marine ecologist Jann Gilbert with Ballina MP Tamara Smith with the drone that will be used to patrol at Tallow Beach Byron Bay.
NON LETHAL: Founder of Shark Watch Ballina and marine ecologist Jann Gilbert with Ballina MP Tamara Smith with the drone that will be used to patrol at Tallow Beach Byron Bay.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LARGE school of politicians, councillors and shark watchers were at Tallow Beach in Byron Bay for the launch of a new drone-based, non lethal-shark mitigation strategy.

Greens MP for Ballina Tamara Smith and Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson announced the council would contribute $11,000 in funding for a shark spotting program by Shark Watch to start in Byron Shire.

Shark Watch is a Ballina based community group which uses volunteers and a drone to scan the sea near surfers and swimmers for shark activity. The group uses an agreed alert system to warn people in the area that sharks are present, so that surfers and swimmers can leave the water.

In the wake of recent shark encounters in the region the NSW Government is moving to initiate a trial of old style beach nets on the North Coast.

Many in Ballina have embraced the trial but Byron Shire Council has always signalled their opposition to lethal shark mitigation methods such as nets and drum lines.

"I am enormously encouraged to see that Byron Shire will fund Shark Watch to provide a greater level of safety to surfers and swimmers while not endangering marine life," said Tamara Smith.

Mayor Simon Richardson praised the Shark Watch system as being non-lethal, community based and with the ability to be scaled up easily.

"If enough volunteers step up we could have this system operating on every beach across the region," he said.

"We as a council have always been keen on a non-lethal science based system rather than a state government imposed solution based on fear and an emotional response."

NSW Shark Watch co-founder and marine ecologist, Jann Gilbert, said volunteers were very excited about the funding announcement and looked forward to starting regular patrols in time for the 2016-17 holiday season.

Location of the Shark Watch spotters will move around beaches within Byron Shire dependent on sea and wind conditions.

Co-founder of Shark Watch Andrew Nieuwenhof said the full trial would go ahead as soon as the group had enough volunteers and equipment in place.

He said 32 volunteers were needed to patrol one beach over a two day weekend.

For information or to volunteer go to the Facebook page or call: 0468740019.

Lismore Northern Star
Fire crews brace for heatwave this weekend

Fire crews brace for heatwave this weekend

BUSHFIRE season has well and truly begun in the Clarence Valley with a very high fire danger warning in place for the Clarence Valley.

Man killed by cops and victim identified, first pictures

Paul Lambert and Angela Jay (Pictures from Facebook)

Police fatally shoot man in pursuit after woman stabbed

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Temperature, fire threat on the rise

Blazing heat is expected to continue across the Southern Downs into the New Year. Photo: Jayden Brown/Warwick Daily News

Rural Fife Service Rapid Aerial Response Team activated

Local Partners

Just right: Letisha donates her goldilocks to charity

When Letisha's dad died from cancer 18 months ago, she found out some cancer treatments cause hair loss and decided she wanted to help.

Tony's wealth of Jaca Market experience

MARKET VALUE: Tony Flew from Coutts Crossing travels with his Crocodile Creek Fashions market to events all over Australia including the Jacaranda Festival every year.

Picture perfect day for Jacaranda Markets

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Book highlights key life skills for girls

After surveying 4000 teenage and 'tweenage' girls, Kaz Cooke has some advice for the whole family.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

River View Elegance

Maclean 2463

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Perfectly positioned to capture a stunning expanse of Clarence River views this early 1900's federation style home has been admired by many as they drive...

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL - WHAT IS IT WORTH?

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 FASTRAK

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!