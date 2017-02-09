30°
New walker means independence day for Dakota

Tim Howard
| 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
GOING MOBILE: St Andrew's Christian School Year 12 student Dakota Douglas tries out his new walker. Grafton Big River Lions Club president Roger Kelly, left, and secretary Kevin King and Dakota's mother Michelle Douglas are pleased with his progress.
HIS WALKERS are made of steel and have fancy designs from Germany and the UK, but Dakota Douglas can wear any of them out in a two or three years.

The St Andrews Christian School Year 12 student took delivery of his latest walker on Tuesday courtesy of Grafton Big River Lions Club which bought it as part of the Australia Lions Mobility Children Foundation's collaboration with Cerebral Palsy Australia.

His physiotherapist, Marina Saunders, said the walkers were essential for an outdoors-loving person like Dakota.

"He goes everywhere with them, bushwalking, to the beach, there's no place he doesn't go,” Ms Saunders said.

"They've got to be able to be folded up to take anywhere, strong and stable enough to be off- roadable,” she said.

The club was able to pick up the latest model for $997.

Club secretary Kevin King said it was fortunate to find this model on a special deal.

"These models can be $3000 to $4000 dollars, so we've done really well,” Mr King said.

He said CPA informed Lions Australia where the help was needed and it passed on this information to the local club.

Dakota's mother Michelle Douglas said this walker gave her son independence, which he needed at this time of his life.

"He's in his last year at high school,” Ms Douglas said.

"We're looking ahead to see what might come up next year,” she said.

"Hopefully we will be able to find him a job.

"He loves computer games so he would like nothing better than to get some type of job at EB Games or somewhere like that.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
