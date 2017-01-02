34°
VIDEO: New Year's Day vandal attack second in a week

Tim Howard
2nd Jan 2017

THE $9000 Christmas tree erected in the Yamba CBD has become a honeypot for teenage vandals.

Only days after social media published CCTV footage of a gang of teenagers climbing over the tree to gather ornaments and smash them last Thursday night, three more turned out in the early hours of New Year's day to commit more vandalism.

Once again the Yamba Chamber of Commerce's CCTV camera captured the attack.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce member Graham Lees said the attack occurred around 3.30am and captured three youths climbing up the tree and pulling off the ornaments.

He said the trio were not the same people that vandalised the tree on Thursday night.

"There were definitely different people, but if they hadn't seen the footage on the interent, they would be the only ones," he said.

"To my mind they had seen it because this time they pulled their t-shirts over their faces so they wouldn't be recognised."

Mr Lees said a security guard had caught the trio and called police.

"From what you could hear on the CCTV footage it appears the security guard knows the identity of the three people," he said.

Mr Lee said he was disappointed none of the parents of the children who vandalised the tree had offered to compensate the chamber.

"If a child of mine had been on that CCTV footage, I'd have been on the phone to the chamber of commerce to find out how much damage had been done and offering to compensate them," he said.

"We have not heard one thing from anyone yet."

Mr Lees said the damage to the tree was disappointing for the chamber members who put in many hours fund raising for it and then putting it togther.

He said the tree came in a "flat pack" and consisted of 6800 pieces which had taken many hours to assemble.

"We'd planned to get 10 years out of it, but it's already starting to look a little sad," he said.

"It's very disappointing, we'd put it up so parents could take photos of their kids in front of it, which is what was happening."

Police said the perpetrators have been identified and were being tracked down.

"Action will be taken as soon as we've caught up with them," an officer said.

FOOTAGE of a group of teenagers trashing a $9000 Christmas tree in the Yamba CBD has viewers wondering about the IQ levels of the perpetrators.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce installed the tree in November said member Graham Lees.

"When we installed it we thought there might be a danger of this happening, so we put a CCTV camera pointing at it and put up signs saying there was a CCTV camera," he said.

"You could see the kids pointing at it and laughing. Maybe they thought we were kidding them."

Not so funny were the further actions of the group, which arrived at the tree on skateboards and bikes about 11pm on Thursday.

"They pulled all the decorations and were stamping them into the ground," he said.

"One hero climbed up the tree and pulled the LED star of the top and threw it on the ground."

He estimated the damage at close to $1000.

Mr Lees said police had seen the footage and were using to track down the perpetrators.

He said he had put two minutes of video on the Yamba Buy Swap and Sell Facebook page and stills from the video on the Yamba Chamber of Commerce page.

"The image quality is pretty good so you can see their faces clearly," he said.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Sue Hughes said it was sad to see the Christmas tree damaged in this way on its first usage.

"We've tried a number of things over the years and this was our 'forever tree'," Ms Hughes said.

"We were looking to get 10 or more years usage out of it."

She said the chamber had only been able to get the tree because of a donation from the builders working on the Yamba Bowling Club.

"With their donation and us putting in the rest we were able to put it up," she said.

Last night, Thurs 29 Dec, about 11pm, these teenagers trashed the Yamba Chamber of Commerce Christmas tree.

They broke off the decorations, threw them around till they broke and one of the idiots climbed the tree and stole the LED star on the top.

Signs there clearly say that there is CCTV.

Police will study the footage.

There is plenty of video and photos of them damaging the tree. This is only a small portion for ID purpose.

Please help to identify

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cctv police vandalism yamba chamber of commerce

A $9000 Christmas tree in the Yamba CBD is proving irresistible to vandals with three more attacking it in the early hours of New Year's Day.

