New year's swim

Jarrard Potter
2nd Jan 2017 6:06 AM
Start of the 750 metre Yamba Ocean Swim from Convent Beach.
Start of the 750 metre Yamba Ocean Swim from Convent Beach.

SWIMMING: Hundreds of swimmers are expected to churn the water when they dive through the waves at the annual Yamba Ocean Swim this morning.

Yamba Ocean Swims organiser Jim Dougherty said he hopes more than 300 swimmers will register for the event, which includes the 2km ocean swim at Main Beach, the 700m ocean swim from Convent Beach to Main Beach and the 250m dash for cash.

With weather conditions expected to be favourable for swimmers, Dougherty said he expected a strong turn out of swimmers to register today.

"A southerly change is forecast for today which should improve the ocean conditions,” he said.

"It might not be as hot as it's been in the past, so it'll be good for the swimmers. Convent and Main Beach are quite protected from the southerly wind. It's quite choppy with the northerly, so it should be nice out there for the swimmers.”

Dougherty said last year's winner of the men's event, Coffs Harbour's Ky Kinsella, has already registered to swim again, as well as 2014 champion and last year's runner-up Trent Grimsey from Brisbane, who is also a former record holder for the English Channel Swim.

"We get a hard core group of locals, and a lot of visitors who swim,” Dougherty said.

"There are regulars who travel to all the different events, so it's great to see them come back.”

As one of the Valley's big holiday season events, the Yamba Ocean Swim has grown in popularity since it first started in 1989.

"It's one of the earlier ocean swims before it became fashionable, because they're sort of everywhere now,” Dougherty said.

"It's good that we've managed to keep it going this long. It enjoys good support from local sponsors that enable us to keep the event running year after year.

"It's a good fun event for the community. Everyone from the elite swimmers to the every day hackers who like to go the distance can take part and say they've done the swim.

"The swim is a community type event and we encourage anyone who can do the swim to take part and have fun.”

The first event is the 700m swim, which starts from Convent Beach at 9.30am today. The 2km starts at 10.30, with the dash for cash only open to swimmers who have competed in either the 700m or 2km swim.

Grafton Daily Examiner
