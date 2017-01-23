Next NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to tackle One Nation

NEW South Wales’s first female Liberal premier Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to fight Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

Ms Berejiklian said she would "govern for everyone" after winning the Liberal leadership in Sydney this morning.

"The nature of politics is changing," Ms Berejiklian said.

"People want to be heard - not just at elections but at all times.

"Everyone should feel part of the success story of NSW.

"I want to make it clear that should I be given the high honour today, as premier I will work hard for everyone, listening to everyone and governing for everyone."

Her Coalition Government is already under pressure from voters still smarting from local government amalgamations, which are now being fought through the courts.

Incoming Deputy Premier and nationals Leader John Barilaro has made clear he supports dumping the statewide mergers.