Next step of highway upgrade begins

30th Sep 2016 5:53 AM
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build.
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build.

THE Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade is taking another giant step forward this month with major work starting on the 35km section between Glenugie and Tyndale.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said about 1.4 million cubic metres of earth and rock would be moved in this section of the upgrade in preparation for major work to start next year.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway has been notorious for accidents in the past, and I am pleased with the great progress of work already underway on more than half the 155-kilometre upgrade length,” he said.

"The Federal and New South Wales governments' duplication of the Pacific Highway is on track for completion by 2020.

"The employment benefits of this investment are significant, as this section of the upgrade will create 800 new jobs, with about 2,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs created across the Woolgoolga to Ballina project.

Contractor Seymour Whyte will carry out the work, which includes clearing, erosion and sediment controls, drilling and blasting of about 500,000 cubic metres of rock, as well as installing animal fencing.

The fencing will be installed along the route to minimise the impact of the upgrade on sensitive environmental communities.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said Roads and Maritime Services took the project's conditions of approval, including to protect local wildlife and preserve aboriginal heritage, seriously.

"The project team has worked hard to ensure they are delivering the best outcomes for all communities along the route,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"As part of the project we are building a haul road to help keep large earthmoving equipment off local roads, improving road safety for the local community.”

Early work on this section, which is part of the wider 155-kilometre project, will be carried out for about 12 months, weather permitting.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris gulaptis, kevin hogan, pacific highway, upgrade

