Nick rocks up as Maclean High's dux

THERE were a few students who Nick Jansen thought might be dux of Maclean High School for 2016, but he didn't think he would be one of them.

"I found out my ATAR and wasn't expecting to get the top mark, so when I found out I did I was pretty happy," he said.

"I don't know how it happened. I knew I would go alright but I never thought I'd get that top mark. I got 94.35, and I think a couple of others got in the 93s, so it was pretty close."

Nick said the competitive spirit between himself and the other students helped motivate his study, but he felt pretty relaxed throughout the year.

"I just did the best I could, and I knew that if I did that I would go well," he said.

"I didn't stay up all night waiting for my results, I just got the text message in the morning. I was happy after the exams because I had done the best I could, and I knew that when I would get my results I would be happy with whatever I got.

"I just got lucky that it turned out to be the best."

Nick achieved a HSC result of 90 in Physics and 99 Music 1, with his HSC performance regarded as one of the best in the state and selected to showcase his talent at the "Encore" show at the Sydney Opera House next year.

As for his plans for next year? Nick said he is undecided as to what he wants to study at university, and hopes a year of travel will help make up his mind.

"I'm going to be seeing a bit of the world and travel around Europe in my gap year," he said.

"I've been working part-time and trying to do some gigs to get a bit of money coming in to help, so I hope the travelling will give me an idea of what I want to study."