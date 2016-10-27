NIGHT CRICKET: Kerr, Kroehnert cash in for Brothers

PICKED THE GAP: Tucabia Copmanhurst's Brad Chard guides a ball to the third man boundary during the Cleaver Night Cricket match between at McKittrick Park.

NIGHT CRICKET: In-form top order duo Billy Kerr and Jake Kroehnert combined for a match-winning partnership in Wednesday night's Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash at McKittrick Park.

The Clocktower Hotel Brothers pair put on 81 runs for the third-wicket to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory with 7.5 overs left chasing GI Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst's earlier total of 8 for 125.

Kroehnert scored 32 to add to his weekend returns of 48 not out for Brothers on Saturday and 102 for Clarence River against Lismore on Sunday.

Meanwhile opening batsman Kerr has effectively seen off the new ball in each of his innings this season (21, 22, 13) and was due to strike. The 2015/16 CRCA Cricketer of the Year saw off opening duo Brad Chard (2 for 24 off 5) and Chris Adamson (2 for 24 off 5) and duly cashed in with 50, eventually falling to Adamson in his return spell when the game was all but settled.

Earlier, Tucabia zthreatened to post a sizeable total courtesy of openers Matt Dougherty (23) and Tim Bultitude (21) and a brief cameo from Bob McKenzie (19) before he was bowled by Bill Weatherstone (2 for 23 off 5).

ON THE MARK: Brothers captain Jake Kroehhnert took 3 for 16 off 5 overs in his side's round three win under lights on Wednesday night. Bill North

Kroehnert (3 for 16 off 5) combined with Andy Kinnane (1 for 11 off 5) and night cricket debutant Dylan Lucas (0 for 15 off) to tighten the screws in the back end of the innings and restrict Tucabia to a manageable total.

CLEAVERS NIGHT CRICKET

Round 3

Tucabia Copmanhurst v Brothers

At McKittrick Park, Wednesday

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Tucabia Copmanhurst Innings

T Bultitude b Kinnane 21

MJ Dougherty c Kerr b JS Weatherstone 23

BR Pardoe c JS Weatherstone b BJ Weatherstone 4

BJ McKenzie b BJ Weatherstone 19

DJ Cootes c M Kroehnert b J Kroehnert 11

B Chard b J Kroehnert 18

TJ Blackadder not out 13

AJ Bultitude run out 0

SM Lloyd b J Kroehnert 0

JL Arandale not out 7

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 8, nb 0) 9

EIGHT wickets for 125

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-34(MJ Dougherty) 2-52(BR Pardoe) 3-54(T Bultitude) 4-72(BJ McKenzie) 5-103(B Chard) 6-108(DJ Cootes) 7-112(AJ Bultitude) 8-114(SM Lloyd)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 4-0-21-1, BL Jurd 2-0-19-0, M Kroehnert 3-0-12-0, BJ Weatherstone 5-1-23-2, AJ Kinnane 5-2-11-1, DJ Lucas 5-1-15-0, J Kroehnert 5-0-16-3, K Payne 1-0-7-0.

Brothers Innings

W Kerr c Dougherty b Adamson 50

BL Jurd b Chard 5

J Firth lbw b Adamson 4

J Kroehnert c Dougherty b Chard 32

M Kroehnert not out 15

J Moran b Cootes 3

J Lynch not out 5

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 11, nb 0) 13

FIVE wickets for 127

Overs: 22.1

FoW: 1-12(BL Jurd) 2-17(J Firth) 3-98(J Kroehnert) 4-104(W Kerr) 5-118(J Moran)

Bowling: B Chard 5-0-24-2, CA Adamson 5-0-24-2, LC Pigg 3-0-21-0, SM Lloyd 4-0-20-0, JL Arandale 2-0-16-0, TJ Blackadder 2-1-11-0, DJ Cootes 1.1-0-9-1.

Brothers won by five wickets

NEXT WEEK: Westlawn v Harwood