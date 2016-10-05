Nightworks to repair road surface on highway

WORK to repair the road surface south of Yamba interchange will be carried out from 6pm on Thursday, October 6 to 6am Friday, October 7 in the north and southbound lanes of the existing Pacific Highway.

Work will be carried out on both sides of the road with one lane closed and traffic control in place.

For the safety of workers and motorists the speed limit on the highway will be reduced to 40kmh and delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

There will be temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe.

This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required. Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Motorists should keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while the work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.