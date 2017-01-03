Nimbin man dead after New Year’s Rave identified

UPDATE, 9.40am: THE Nimbin man who died after a suspected drug overdose at a New Year's Day party has been identified.

Tributes are emerging on social media to honour the memory of Jake Monahan.

On Facebook, Willow Williams wrote: "Good travels my friend .I will miss you."

Jake's death was confirmed by a family member, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

A smoke cleansing ceremony is planned tonight at 6pm in Nimbin to grieve Jake's death.

In a post on Nimbin Hook-ups, Simonetta Zigaldo said the ceremony will be hosted after "another tragic premature farewell in the middle of our bitten town."

The scene of a New Year's day rave at Mount Lindesay rave where a Nimbin man has died and two other Northern Rivers men remain at the Gold Coast University hospital in a critical condition after taking a lethal substance. Mark Calleja

INITIAL, Monday 4pm: POLICE have confirmed a 26-year-old Nimbin man died after taking an unknown drug at the New Year's Day rave at a Mount Lindesay property.

A 29-year-old Clothiers Creek man and a 25-year-old Nimbin man are still in critical conditions at the Gold Coast University Hospital after taking the mysterious drug.

The men were rushed to the hospital via the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter yesterday morning.

Secretary of the Help End Marijuana Prohibition party (HEMP) Party, Andrew Kavasilas, said the Nimbin man's death was devastating for the community, which he said has endured the pain of losing numerous young people in various tragic circumstances.

"Nimbin has tragically lost a lot of youth lately," Mr Kavasilas said.

"This will hit the community again."

He said the 26-year-old's death "compounds on other youth deaths in the last 12 months."

Mr Kavasilas said the tragedy renewed his calls for police drug testing at festivals.

More broadly, Mr Kavasilas advocated for experts from Nimbin to be included in the national conversation about drug use.