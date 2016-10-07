Nine fires burn in Clarence Valley

FIRE permits could be suspended across the Clarence Valley tomorrow with a northwesterly winds hitting the area.

Along with warm winds, the Clarence is expected to be hit with temperatures reaching 31 degrees.

Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley Acting District Manager Helen Dickson the fire rating is likely to be very high tomorrow.

"We don't usually find out what the fire danger will look like until late in the afternoon, but it's going to be very high,” Ms Dickson said.

"Conditions tomorrow are going to be very hot.”

With smoke filling the air around Grafton, RFS District Officer Steven Ellem said most of the fires burning in the region were remote fires that are being controlled.

"We've got three fires out in Ewingar that are being looked after by the local brigade out there, there is no real drama they will likely go out as they come out... into the green grasses,” Mr Ellem said.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area due to agricultural burning that we did yesterday under permit.

"Yesterday they were burning some grass in Ulmarra, it was all safe, the RFS gave them a fire safety permit, unfortunately it's created a lot of pollution.”

Mr Ellem said they would find out at around 4.30pm if permits would be suspended tomorrow.

"When we suspend a permit where the land owners will be burning for a few days, unfortunately we can't do anything about that.”

Mr added that at this time of year, all fires require safety permits.