Nippers come to the fore on Yamba's shore

STARTING LINE: Yasmin Elabbasi (yellow cap) puts her head down and focuses on victory in an event at the 2017 Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Nipper Carnival at Main Beach on Saturday.

YAMBA'S Main Beach was awash with colour and movement on the weekend as more than 600 youngsters paddled, ran and swam their way to victory at the 2017 Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Nipper Carnival.

More than nine surf clubs were represented, with Cudgen Headland, Byron Bay and Lennox Head proving to be the strongest competitors.

Yesterday, the two-day event was hailed a success by Yamba Surf Life Saving Club representative Jim Dougherty.

"We were very lucky with fine weather and light winds and calm surf - perfect conditions for nippers,” he said.

On an individual level, Yamba's best performer was pint-sized superstar Kalani Ives, who blitzed the field to take out three gold and one bronze medal.

She also got two silver and two bronze medals in Under 12 team events.

In the Under 11s, Ben Morris won beach flags, while Tyler Essex won the Under 14s male board-riding.

"(Kalani) came third in the Under 12 female board race after leading all the way, but she was run down by girls on big waves,” Dougherty said.

"We're a smaller club, so to be able to get a few wins is good.

"All of our nippers did a great job.”

Dougherty said hosting the branch titles at home not only boosted the local economy by bringing hundreds of families to Yamba for the weekend, but also engaged those youngsters who didn't travel to other carnivals very often.

"It gives them a bit more enthusiasm to do more training and try and improve themselves,” he said.

This weekend, Yamba SLSC will be hoping for some more good results to come out of the Stramit NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships at South West Rocks.

Twenty-eight competitors will travel south for the competition ; roughly half of them will be nippers.