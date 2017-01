FOR MANY schools across the Clarence Valley, today is the day that the playgrounds will be full again with students ready to take on the new year.

It's also a time for many parents to get some time back for themselves after a long summer holiday.

The Daily Examiner caught up with a few parents and students as they got ready for their first day back at Clarence Valley Anglican School this morning, and asked if they were looking forward to their first day of school for 2017.

LANAI PARRY, Year 3: I'm super excited to be heading back to school. I like science at school, as well as reading. MICHAEL and MINA PARRY: We're excited as well to get her back to school, she has been looking forward to it. Jarrard Potter

YOHAN JOY, Year 1: Yes, it's going to be good. REBECCA JACOB: It will be good to get him back at school, it's been a busy school holidays. Jarrard Potter

CAITLIN WOODS, Year 2: Yes I am looking forward to my first day back at school. I like maths, it's really fun asking questions. I think this year will be a little harder. JANINE and RUBY WOODS: I've been looking forward to getting her back to school, but I'll still have my hands full. Jarrard Potter