No clouds on horizon for Maclean MacMarkets

FEEDING THE MASSES: Maclean Rotary chefs du jour (from left) Ken Ford, Geoff Pitson and Glenn Brown were on hand to keep the crowds fed at the Maclean MacMarkets on Saturday.

THE threat of rain brought by ominous looking clouds proved no match for the lure of this year's Maclean MacMarkets.

More than 2000 people zig-zagged their way through the Scottish town's main street on Saturday looking for a bargain, and organiser Jeff Sproal said it was clear the annual event was a great success.

This was a personal achievement for the Maclean resident not only because it was the first year he had organised it, but it was also the first time he had been to a MacMarket.

Having been a member of the Lions Club for more than 30 years, transferring his membership to the Maclean club was one of the first things he did when he moved to the region about 12 months ago.

"It was a great day," Mr Sproal said.

"To start off with there were not many people around and a there was a little bit of cloud cover," he said.

"We thought people had decided not to come out because they didn't know if was going to rain, but by about 11am it warned up and there were plenty of people out enjoying the sunshine."

Families queued for the free children's activities, including face-painting and the merry-go-round, while other people perused some 70-odd stalls with a wide range of products on offer.

"All of the stall holders I spoke to were very pleased," Mr Sproal added.

The Daily Examiner's Jarrard Potter said the event had grown to be a big one on the Maclean community's calendar.

"It seemed like you couldn't walk five steps without running into someone you knew," Mr Potter said.

"It was great to see so many people out and filling the town, the atmosphere was brilliant. I went with the family and everyone picked up a bargain, which is always the great thing about the markets," he said.

All profits will go to running the market event next year.