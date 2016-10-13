No nerves for newest kids on the HSC block

Pacific Valley Christian School year 12 students (l-r) Kalina Hall, Emily Paul, Brianna Golder-Dewar and Hannah Young go over some last minute notes before their first HSC exam.

WITH over an hour before their first HSC exam started, Pacific Valley Christian School students Kalina Hall, Emily Paul, Brianna Golder-Dewar and Hannah Young had a modern way of summing up their feelings.

"#HSCULater. It's our thing,” Brianna said.

"I think it's gotten to the point now where I'm more excited to finish - I want to move on.”

The four students are part of twelve students that are the first class to graduate year 12 from the Lower Clarence school, and while it had thrown up some challenges, they found the experience positive.

"I think it's good being in such a small class, because you get more one-on-one time with your teachers, and you get a lot more support,” Hannah said.

"There's more of an emotional connection,” Brianna added. "They know what you're like, know when you're stressed.”

"It's more like a family.”

And while each professed to be calm before the exam, there were still last minute discussions on characters, quotes and ideas before the three part test.

"We do work on unseen texts, creative writing and then a question on our discovery unit,” Kalina said.

"There's a bit more pressure with English because it has to count towards your result.”

With the exams continuing until November 3, the group agreed it was good to have the end in sight.

"I'm excited to get finished, but I'm really going to miss everyone,” Hannah said.

"I've been sitting at home now thinking 'Oh I'm just going to go to school and see all these people' but I realise they're not there now. I remember I'm not just sitting at home doing nothing.”

"At the end of the day, it's just a piece of paper and a number,” Brianna said.