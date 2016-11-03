No, this is not an aerial photo of Grafton

Aerial shot of Johannesburg submitted by Kellie Gardiner to The Daily Examiner's Facebook page as part of our Jacaranda-themed Cover Image of the Week.

THIS photograph has been posted by Grafton residents on Facebook and subsequently shared worldwide by people claiming it to be Grafton.

The photo was originally shared on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page as part of our 'Jacaranda' themed Cover Image of the Week by regular contributor Kellie Gardiner.

Gardiner specified in her posts that the photo, among others, were taken by a friend while travelling overseas. But that didn't stop the rumour mill spreading via subsequent shares of the photo by people who assumed it was Grafton.

Gardiner's photos certainly fit the 'jacaranda' theme for our Cover Image of the Week and are therefore perfectly eligible - and is included in our gallery of the submissions we received this week.

"Dear people that think this photo is of Grafton," Salter posted.

"Take a closer look... see any landmarks like ours? Look closer still... does Australia even have roads that have lines painted like that?

"No! That's because it's a picture from Johannesburg in South Africa.

"Stop sharing a photo that is clearly not Grafton and saying 'love Grafton at this time of year'."

The discussion created further confusion in the city this week - with many under the belief jacarandas come from South Africa.

While they are common in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and now grow wild in tropical and sub-tropical regions, they are not native to Africa.

We took to the streets of Grafton to ask local residents, among other things, where they thought jacaranda trees actually came from.

The Jacaranda Festival town crier Trevor Green, matron of honour Carol Smith and special guest Cate McQuillen, of Dirtgirl fame, didn't know, not even Zachary Page aka #TheJoker.

But one young kid in the following video was right on the money:

How much do you know about Jacaranda Thursday?: We took to the streets to find out what it is about Jacaranda Thursday that makes the people of Grafton tick ... and the million dollar question - where do jacaranda trees actually come from?

Leah Stevenson was another who raised concerns about the shared photo and suggested it would be interesting to see a photo of what Grafton really looked like and to compare the two.

"I've seen this photo being shared a lot," Stevenson said.

"People outside of Grafton who know people from Grafton think it's Grafton, then share it and more people see it.

"It would be great to see an actual aerial shot of Grafton."

Unfortunately we couldn't get our hands on any aerial photos of Grafton during this year's Jacaranda Festival.

However, the following gallery of aerial photographs taken during jacaranda time in 2012 give an idea of what the city actually looks like at this time of year.