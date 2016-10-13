One down, many more to go for HSC students

Olivia Matarazzo, Zara Endean, Cody Brown, Chloe Clark and Mercedes Sieradzan just after they finished their first English exam in the 2016 HSC.

YOU could sense the stress in the air when Grafton High School students walked out from their very first HSC exam today.

Olivia Matarazzo, Zara Endean, Cody Brown, Chloe Clark and Mercedes Sieradzan were excited to see the end of the first English paper, but nervous about the exams to come.

Mercedes thought she went worse than expected in the first exam.

"I saw it and thought 'ok, this is really bad', because the second question just stumped me," she said.

"But time management is what killed everyone."

Cody added: "Because 50 minutes is like five minutes."

The students all said they'd done some preparation.

"You can prepare but you still have to manipulate it to fit all the questions," Cody said.

He added that the first English paper was one of the exams he was most worried about.

Mercedes said: "I'm not really worried about the English one tomorrow, I think that will be okay."

"Food Tech is a little scary though, you don't know what's going to come out in that," she added.

Nathan Short, Tristian Latham, Jarrod Watkins and Natasha Eichmann just after they finished their first English exam in the 2016 HSC. Caitlan Charles

Natasha Eichmann, Jarrod Watkins, Nathan Short and Tristan Latham were a little more relaxed about their first exam and were even the first ones to leave.

Nathan said it was a lot less stressful than he'd expected.

"Yeah, it was quite relaxed," Natasha agreed. "There was heaps of regulations that you had to abide by."

Tristan said: "It was basically just a hyped-up NAPLAN."

After school, the students had a good idea about where they would be heading with Natasha aiming for the Police Academy, Jarrod will be working on his music, Tristan was looking into something to do with law and Nathan was hoping to move into IT.

Jarrod said he thought the English exam was important because the subject would help him write better music.

"It helps with the writing of lyrics because of the poetry and the different techniques," he said.

Tristan added that he was worried about the English exam on Friday.

"You've got to remember a lot of stuff about the related text that you did in class," he said.

"My memory is what lets me down."

Year 12 students across New South Wales finish the HSC on Friday, November 4.