No slowing down for Diane at 90

Adam Hourigan
| 27th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
RECOGNITION: Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year at a dinner at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
RECOGNITION: Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year at a dinner at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

DIANE Lee just nods at people's amazement at what she does at 90 years of age.

"It's just a number,” she says matter-of-factly.

Between volunteering as a welfare officer for veterans and their families, presiding over the Laurel Club, organising church services and volunteering for other support services, she was recognised on Wednesday night as the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year.

But as to how that happened, she is typically humble.

"That's a good question - I really don't know,” she said.

"It's a wonderful award, and it's nice to be recognised for doing something worthwhile. I think it encourages others to do it as well.”

Through a role as a welfare officer, Diane helps veterans and war widows in finding and accessing information, pointing them to the right specialist, or often just as someone to talk to, and she says, that yes, even at 90, there have been a few marriage proposals that she says come with the job.

"I still feel the same way I always felt, although the body might be a bit different, the spirit is still willing,” she said.

"I just think I do it because I think God wants me to. I feel he's telling me to keep going, and I do it because I like it.

"I like to be able to help people with their problems, and I don't have any problems so why not?”

Nominated by her daughter Amanda Glen and friend Glenys Irons, Diane says she had no idea of the nomination until she received a letter a week ago.

"It was a deep secret,” Amanda said. "I'm really excited for her, I really hoped she would get it,” she said.

"She lives on 30 acres, still mows the lawns, grows veggies for all of us and still drives.

"She leaves a lot for us to live up to.”

And Diane says will still keep going while her spirit is willing, saying that the social aspect of her volunteer work helps keep her vital.

"I think it's very important to keep in touch with the world and speak to other people, especially living by yourself.

And asked on the response to any more marriage proposals, she laughed.

"I don't have to say I have go and wash my hair, I've got lawns to mow.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
