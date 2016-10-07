31°
No spread of cane disease to Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
| 7th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Cane affected by Yellow Canopy Syndrome in Queensland
Cane affected by Yellow Canopy Syndrome in Queensland

DESPITE causing widespread problems to cane harvests in Queensland, the mysterious Yellow Canopy Syndrome is yet the reach cane farms in the Clarence Valley.

Sugar cane researchers are at a loss to explain the disease, which not only turns leaves yellow but also reduces the canes' sugar content.

While the disease has been slowly spreading down the Queensland coast from where it was first detected in the far north of the state, New South Wales Cane Growers' Association executive officer Pat Battersby said there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in NSW.

"We don't have any evidence that it's down here at this particular time," he said.

"It's one of those things that happen in Queensland that might not really affect us. The first place that YCS might get to in NSW is on the Tweed, and it would have to acclimatise itself fairly well.

"A lot of sugar cane problems are because it's a tropical crop and they'll fester in the tropics, but it's a different climate down here."

Mr Battersby said the sugar industry has faced similar diseases in the past, and have been able to find solutions to the problems that have threatened the livelihood of farmers.

"A lot of money is being poured into researching the disease and I'm sure they will find a solution," he said.

"The beauty of sugar cane so many varieties that some will be susceptible and some won't. The farmers in Queensland, they will have to change the varieties of canes and plant less susceptible ones."

With the cane harvest more than two-thirds complete, Mr Battersby said the estimated finish date will be on December 3.

Mr Battersby said the Clarence Valley harvest is on track to record 725,000 tonnes of cane, with 2.1 million tonnes expected to be harvested across NSW.

"Sugar tonnage is good, the weather has been good, and everything is fairly optimistic in the sugar industry at the moment," Mr Battersby said.

"We've got some good crops and some good prices which has us in a good position."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cane crop, canegrowers, cane harvest, yellow canopy syndrome

