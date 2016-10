North Coast beach closed after 3m shark spotted

A NORTH Coast beach was closed earlier today following a number of sharks spotted or detected on our coastline.

On the Shark Smart NSW Twitter account, This message was posted at 10.52am: "NSWDPI aerial team report a 3m White Shark (at) Lennox Head. Beach authorities alerted and beach closed."

That post came after a number of aerial sightings and tagged shark "dings" in the area.

Today's activity:

7.55am: Aerial team report a 2.5m White Shark at Boulders Beach, Ballina.

8.13am: NSWDPI Aerial team report a 2.6m White Shark at northern end of 7 Mile Beach.

8.45am: NSWDPI aerial team report large schools of baitfish and predators between Broken Head and Cosy Corner.

9.09am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.12am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.24am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.29am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.33am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.40am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.45am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.47am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

9.51am: Tagged white shark detected by Sharpes Beach, Ballina receiver.

10.19am: Aerial team reports a 2.5m White Shark at Wategos, Byron. Shark herded out to sea & Lifeguards notified. Currently no swimmers in the water.

10.52am: Aerial team reports a 3m White Shark at Lennox Head.