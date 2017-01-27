Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark

UPDATE, 2.10pm: A POLICE coronial investigation will be launched into the fatal plane crash on Perth's Swan River on Australia Day.

Businessman Peter Lynch, 52 and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were killed in the tragedy.

Western Australian Police Acting Commissioner, Stephen Brown, told media earlier today the investigation may take some time to confirm exactly what led the shocking crash to unfold.

Police are working to remove the wreckage from the water.

He said it may take months to piece together why the accident occurred.

Comm Brown said the cancellation of the Australia Day fireworks show was the appropriate course of action.

"A tragic set of circumstances, a tough call by the city of Perth and others but the right call," he said.

UPDATE 12.30pm: FAMILY of pilot, Peter Lynch killed in a plane crash yesterday on Perth's Swan River have taken to social media to mourn the 52-year-old's death.

Mr Lynch's sister, Helen Lynch described the tragedy as "tremendous shock" the family is "still processing."

Ms Lynch confirmed the news originally posted by brother, Matthew to loved ones of Facebook.

The late Peter Lynch with Laura Lynch and their three children.

"Just to confirm my brother Matthew's post that our brother Peter and his new partner Endah died in yesterday's Perth plane crash," Ms Lynch said.

She said relatives have headed to Perth in the wake of their brother's sudden passing.

"Matty is coming to stay here for a bit in Braidwood and our sister, other brother and mother have headed to Perth," Ms Lynch said.

The mother of Mr Lynch's three children, Laura Lynch posted the sad news to Facebook late last night.

The couple had three children together.

UPDATE 12pm: A BUSINESS leader in Evans Head has called late pilot, Peter Lynch "a damn good fellow" who was "very good to deal with".

Evans Head Business and Community Chamber President, Brian O'Farrell said Mr Lynch's tragic death has left the community devastated.

"He's going to be sadly missed amongst the businesses in town," Mr O'Farrell said.

"He was such as good guy who had a lot going for Evans Head."

Social media tributes honouring Mr Lynch are flowing online from across the country with many expressing their shock at the prominent businessman's death.

Darryl Haines honoured Mr Lynch as "a great Aviator and top bloke" while Matthew Baker mourned the loss of his "really good mate."

Old school friend, John Paul Newbury reflected on his time growing up with the late flying enthusiast.

"I will always remember his larger than life personality. His madcap nature endeared him to many," Mr Newbury wrote on Facebook.

UPDATE 11am: RICHMOND Valley Council has expressed its condolences to the Lynch family following the tragic death of businessman Peter Lynch on Australia Day.

The council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald remembered the 52-year-old's "passion for aviation" and drive to develop the Evans Head Aerodrome.

Mr Macdonald said the $21 million plan to construct a residential airpark development at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome holds "big opportunities for Evans Head".

"The potential of that airpark development has huge potential for Evans Head," Mr Vaughan said.

Beyond the aviation community, Mr Macdonald highlighted Mr Lynch as a "well-respected man" who has "a lot of connections" around the town.

Mr Vaughan said he caught up with Mr Lynch during his week visit to Evans Head for the annual air-show earlier this month.

ORIGINAL STORY 9.50am: THE North Coast is mourning the tragic death of an adopted local and avid pilot this morning.

Peter Lynch, 52, was killed when the plane he was flying crashed into the Swan River during Australia Day festivities at the Perth foreshore.

Mr Lynch frequented Evans Head for holidays with his family and developed a strong presence in the community.

He was an instrumental force in developing the airpark at the Evans Head aerodrome and strongly supported the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome and Aviation Association.

Association president and long-time friend, Rod Kinnish, described his close friend as "a man of incredible vision and passion" who will be sorely missed.

Mr Kinnish honoured his friend as one of the original four founders of the Evans Head Aviation Museum and was one of three who funded the restoration of the historic Bellman Hangar at the site.

Mr Lynch was drawn to Evans Head for more than his love of flying, Mr Kinnish.

"Everything about the place (Evans Head) he respected and admired," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was also a "great supporter" of the Evans Head Surf Life-Saving Club.

Peter Lynch, developer of the Evans Head airpark.

Above all, Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was dedicated to his family and a fiercely loyal friend.

"You couldn't ask for a better family man," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch, formerly of Brisbane, had recently moved to Perth for work.