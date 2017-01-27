29°
News

Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

Claudia Jambor
| 27th Jan 2017 9:50 AM Updated: 2:06 PM
Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark
Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark Vicki Clark

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE, 2.10pm: A POLICE coronial investigation will be launched into the fatal plane crash on Perth's Swan River on Australia Day.

Businessman Peter Lynch, 52 and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were killed in the tragedy.

Western Australian Police Acting Commissioner, Stephen Brown, told media earlier today the investigation may take some time to confirm exactly what led the shocking crash to unfold.

Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark.
Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark. Contributed Vicki Clark

Police are working to remove the wreckage from the water.

He said it may take months to piece together why the accident occurred.

Comm Brown said the cancellation of the Australia Day fireworks show was the appropriate course of action.

"A tragic set of circumstances, a tough call by the city of Perth and others but the right call," he said.

Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark
Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark Vicki Clark

UPDATE 12.30pm: FAMILY of pilot, Peter Lynch killed in a plane crash yesterday on Perth's Swan River have taken to social media to mourn the 52-year-old's death.

Mr Lynch's sister, Helen Lynch described the tragedy as "tremendous shock" the family is "still processing."

Ms Lynch confirmed the news originally posted by brother, Matthew to loved ones of Facebook.

The late Peter Lynch with Laura Lynch and their three children.
The late Peter Lynch with Laura Lynch and their three children. Peter Lynch Facebook

"Just to confirm my brother Matthew's post that our brother Peter and his new partner Endah died in yesterday's Perth plane crash," Ms Lynch said.

She said relatives have headed to Perth in the wake of their brother's sudden passing.

"Matty is coming to stay here for a bit in Braidwood and our sister, other brother and mother have headed to Perth," Ms Lynch said.

The mother of Mr Lynch's three children, Laura Lynch posted the sad news to Facebook late last night.

The couple had three children together.

 

Peter Lynch has died in a tragic plane crash in WA.
Peter Lynch has died in a tragic plane crash in WA. The Northern Star

UPDATE 12pm: A BUSINESS leader in Evans Head has called late pilot, Peter Lynch "a damn good fellow" who was "very good to deal with".

Evans Head Business and Community Chamber President, Brian O'Farrell said Mr Lynch's tragic death has left the community devastated.

"He's going to be sadly missed amongst the businesses in town," Mr O'Farrell said.

"He was such as good guy who had a lot going for Evans Head."

Social media tributes honouring Mr Lynch are flowing online from across the country with many expressing their shock at the prominent businessman's death.

Darryl Haines honoured Mr Lynch as "a great Aviator and top bloke" while Matthew Baker mourned the loss of his "really good mate."

Old school friend, John Paul Newbury reflected on his time growing up with the late flying enthusiast.

"I will always remember his larger than life personality. His madcap nature endeared him to many," Mr Newbury wrote on Facebook.

 

UPDATE 11am: RICHMOND Valley Council has expressed its condolences to the Lynch family following the tragic death of businessman Peter Lynch on Australia Day.

The council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald remembered the 52-year-old's "passion for aviation" and drive to develop the Evans Head Aerodrome.

Mr Macdonald said the $21 million plan to construct a residential airpark development at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome holds "big opportunities for Evans Head".

"The potential of that airpark development has huge potential for Evans Head," Mr Vaughan said.

Beyond the aviation community, Mr Macdonald highlighted Mr Lynch as a "well-respected man" who has "a lot of connections" around the town.

Mr Vaughan said he caught up with Mr Lynch during his week visit to Evans Head for the annual air-show earlier this month.

 

ORIGINAL STORY 9.50am: THE North Coast is mourning the tragic death of an adopted local and avid pilot this morning.

Peter Lynch, 52, was killed when the plane he was flying crashed into the Swan River during Australia Day festivities at the Perth foreshore.

 

In a screen grab obtained from supplied vision, shows a plane that crashed into the Swan River whilst displaying during Australia Day Skyworks event in Perth on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AAP Image/Supplied/Mark Annette-Stuart and Jorden Teo) NO ARCHIVING EDITORIAL USE ONLY
In a screen grab obtained from supplied vision, shows a plane that crashed into the Swan River whilst displaying during Australia Day Skyworks event in Perth on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AAP Image/Supplied/Mark Annette-Stuart and Jorden Teo) NO ARCHIVING EDITORIAL USE ONLY SUPPLIED

Mr Lynch frequented Evans Head for holidays with his family and developed a strong presence in the community.

He was an instrumental force in developing the airpark at the Evans Head aerodrome and strongly supported the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome and Aviation Association.

Association president and long-time friend, Rod Kinnish, described his close friend as "a man of incredible vision and passion" who will be sorely missed.

Mr Kinnish honoured his friend as one of the original four founders of the Evans Head Aviation Museum and was one of three who funded the restoration of the historic Bellman Hangar at the site.

Mr Lynch was drawn to Evans Head for more than his love of flying, Mr Kinnish.

"Everything about the place (Evans Head) he respected and admired," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was also a "great supporter" of the Evans Head Surf Life-Saving Club.

 

Peter Lynch, developer of the Evans Head airpark.
Peter Lynch, developer of the Evans Head airpark. Samantha Elley

Above all, Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was dedicated to his family and a fiercely loyal friend.

"You couldn't ask for a better family man," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch, formerly of Brisbane, had recently moved to Perth for work.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks evans head aerodrome evans head aviation museum pilot plane crash swan river

Youth program slam dunks Australia Day awards

Youth program slam dunks Australia Day awards

"They are safe, they're happy, they get a good feed, they get to play basketball ... It's just a fantastic program."

Lucky escape for trio in highway crash

HARD LESSON: The red Toyota Echo, bearing L Plates, was severely damaged when it crashed into a paddock near the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek on Friday morning.

Three young women have escaped injury after car ploughs into paddock

Clarence MP rejects union secretary's demands

Essential Energy will give employees the opportunity to vote on a replacement Enterprise Agreement. Meanwhile, an 80-hour strike is planned from 8pm Monday.

Debate heats up as union fights for Essential Energy jobs

Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

Peter Lynch died when his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Photo Vicki Clark

"You couldn't ask for a better family man."

Local Partners

Roger strums for the Valley

He's raised more than $64,000 for cancer patients in the valley, and now Roger is getting something back

Youth program slam dunks Australia Day awards

The Grafton Midnight Basketball team celebrate their win in the best community group at the Clarence Valley Australia Day awards.

Program keeps youth off the street in safe and fun environment

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Plenty of live music this Australia Day weekend

Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Gigs galore across the Clarence Valley

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

THE popular and long-running American soap will film several celebratory 30th anniversary episodes.

  • TV

  • 27th Jan 2017 2:30 PM

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

DATE SET TO SELL

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

DATE SET TO SELL

.324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

House 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Fastrak = Solid campaign, view to sell within weeks + all serious offers consider!

27 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 1 3 Fastrak

Its common knowledge that when a Waterview Heights property enters our market there is already a line of buyers ready. With more buyers for this idyllic location...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

11 Ardisia Close, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $389,000

There isn't another property like this one! With so much on offer and so much potential, this is a property that simply has to be inspected to get the creative...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Bring In The Workers

32 Compton Street, Iluka 2466

House 1 1 1 $225,000

This fibro dwelling needs plenty of work to bring it up to scratch but the low price allows for the budget to turn this run down shack into a beach cottage. ...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 3 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!