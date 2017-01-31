38°
News

Northern NSW Nats bangin' on minister's doors

Mia Armitage
| 31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
SAFER ROADS: Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey is pushing for additional road safety measures along the Pacific Highway at Valla Beach.
SAFER ROADS: Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey is pushing for additional road safety measures along the Pacific Highway at Valla Beach. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTHERN NSW and The Nationals gained political strength in parliament this week when new Premier Gladys Berejiklian promoted Melinda Pavey, Chris Gulaptis and Ben Franklin.

Melinda Pavey

Member for Oxley on the NSW mid-North Coast Melinda Pavey became the state's new Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, taking over from fellow Nationals member Duncan Gay.

Mrs Pavey officially entered politics in 2002 when she joined the Legislative Council at the age of 33.

Nine years later she became Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Health when former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell declined to give her a position on cabinet after she had served as Shadow Emergency Services Spokeswoman.

Mrs Pavey told reporters at a press conference she was "a country girl" who knew how important roads were in regional NSW.

A spokesman said her top three priories were road safety; building regional capacity in terms of a workforce and business opportunities; and continuing to fix country roads and rail.

 

 

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding (L) opens the first Northern Rivers' Tesla charging station with Nationals MLC Ben Franklin (R).
Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding (L) opens the first Northern Rivers' Tesla charging station with Nationals MLC Ben Franklin (R). Mia Armitage

Ben Franklin: not the Minister for the North Coast

MLC Ben Franklin has taken two Parliamentary Secretary titles: Renewable Energy and Northern NSW.

Labor Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord said Ms Berejiklian's decision not to restore his official counterpart position showed The Nationals were "unwilling or unable to represent the North Coast".

"Former Premier Mike Baird scrapped the position of Minister for the North Coast after the 2015 state election and since then the region has missed out on having a voice at the Cabinet Table," Mr Secord said.

"The North Coast missed out under Premier Mike Baird because the region wasn't represented in the Cabinet Room when decisions were made.

"Health and hospitals on the North Coast have deteriorated with patients waiting for hours at Ballina and Byron hospitals for treatment; schools are overcrowded and police numbers are well under their promised levels."

But Mr Franklin dismissed Mr Secord's concerns, saying every minister had portfolios that included the north coast as a focus and he would be meeting with cabinet four times each year as part of his new role.

"Informally, I know the ministers personally," he said, "I'll just go bang on their doors".

Mr Franklin was about to be sworn in when he spoke to The Northern Star, promising to make sure people on the north coast "get our fair share".

"There is nothing more important than ensuring regional jobs and the economy in the north part of the state is strong," he said.

"When there are government initiatives announced I'll make sure the north coast is considered."

"Aspirational ideas"

Mr Franklin has previously said he'd like to see the Northern Rivers become the California of Australia for leadership in renewable energy industries and eco technology.

"The North Coast is such a special part of the world with an existing commitment to renewable energy," he said, "I've had a number of meetings with councils about what they're doing".

Byron Shire Council had a "peer-to-peer energy trading scheme pilot", he said.

"That's the sort of thing I'd like to see rolled out across the state but that's only an aspirational idea at the moment."

He said he was "incredibly excited" about the opportunities of his dual roles.

 

Chris Gulaptis
Chris Gulaptis Contributed

Chris Gulaptis: speaking up for country people

Mr Gulaptis said he was honoured and privileged to serve under as parliamentary secretary under Premier Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

"This is a role where I would like to ensure that the aspirations and lifestyles of country people are taken into account," he said, "I have to answer to the new Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts".

The two politicians worked closely together to eradicate coal seam gas mining from the Northern Rivers when Mr Robers was the Minister for Energy and Resources, Mr Gulaptis said.

"I found him to be very understanding and appreciative of the concerns the communities had regarding CSG, he was iinstrumental in buying back the CSG licences."

Mr Gulaptis said key priorities for his new responsibility were outlined in the the North Coast Draft Regional Plan, expected to be finalised this financial quarter.

Enhancing "major growth areas" like Tweed, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Lismore - "the administrative centre of the Northern Rivers" - were on the agenda along with "ensuring satellite communities played a role" in areas such as alternative housing.

Better transport for regional NSW

He emphasised the need for better transport infrastructure and services in regional NSW.

"It's a fundamental basic necessity in regional areas to have the best possible transport system that we can afford - if you haven't got a car you can't travel to a job interview, health appointment and so on."

He said he had recently chaired a committee looking at community transport in regional areas and recommendations included better coordination of existing services, including new regional transport coordinators, improved disability access at train stations and fuel cards for people who met certain criteria.

"There are other things we can do," he said, "things like Uber and providing subsidies for people who can't afford to travel in their own right or who are too old or too sick."

He said Uniting Care Casino Transport Team, a volunteer service chauffeuring elderly patients to specialist medical appointments across northern NSW and as far as Brisbane, was a unique example of community transport that needed government support.

"I've made a request that they get some funding to the transport minister - I did that before Christmas -hopefully I'll see something soon."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ben franklin chris gulaptis gladys berejiklian melinda pavey northern nsw nsw parliament

Firies continue to battle Sandon blaze

Firies continue to battle Sandon blaze

SMOKE from the out of control Fannings Trail bushfire reported 250km away.

LETTER: Park picture paints a thousand convenient words

Leigh Barrington snapped this picture at McLachlan Park on a hot day.

What else is wrong with the McLachlan Park photo?

Police to step up patrols in South Grafton

South Grafton News and Gifts posted this photo taken from their CCTV on their Facebook page to help identify who damaged their shopfront window.

Vandal attacks have prompted an increase in police patrols.

Emu fencing showing early success

A family of emus wander through a canepad near Palmers Channel early this morning. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Emu caught on camera using designated crossing in fence

Local Partners

Tell them what you think about pests

Local Land Services wants to hear from people affected by pests

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

Grafton Regional Gallery volunteer Allan Palmer has swapped chassis steel for sculptural steel.

GALLERY draws Allan Palmer out of black hole that near swallowed him

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice, while I'm A Celeb holds strong for Ten.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 9:45 AM

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 88 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

2.3 acres Plus New Shed!

Ashby 2463

Residential Land 0 0 2 $169,000

- Privately positioned at end of cul-de-sac - New 9m x 6m colorbond shed with awning and water tank connected. - Lush bush surrounds with seasonal creek - A...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!