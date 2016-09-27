Northern NSW: when perfection and beauty is not enough

MAKING A SPLASH: The Pearce, McLuckie and Foat families, from Queensland's Gold Coast, choose the NSW North Coast and more specifically the Big 4 Saltwater Yamba for their holidays, booking in twice a year.

NORTHERN NSW is a sweet spot for Queenslanders looking to get away from all the beauty and perfection of their home state.

Caravan industry data shows a 44% increase in the number of nights stayed in 2015/16 and the anecdotal evidence backs up the stats.

Take the Pearce, McLuckie and Foat families from Queensland's Gold Coast who make the Big 4 Saltwater Caravan Park their holiday destination, sometimes twice a year.

On Saturday Bec Pearce's family was just packing up after another great time at the park.

"I've just made my booking for next time,” she said. "We've been coming twice a year.

"We love it here. It's a little bit cooler than in Queensland and it's an easy drive to get here.”

The three families, linked by work, marriage and sports, love to holiday together and although they have recently settled on the Big 4 as their destination of choice, have sampled many of the region's camping spots.

"Iluka, Yamba, Woody Head, we've been to all of them over the years and they've all got their own attractions,” said Steve McLuckie.

"The area is really in the sweet spot for people on the Gold Coast. For us it's a chance to get away from it all without having to travel all day.”

The manager of the Big 4, Kristy Perry, said Queenslanders were their main customers.

"This weekend was the changeover weekend,” she said. "The Queenslanders are packing up to go home and we're just getting the people from NSW starting the school holidays.

"But we always notice we're busier in the Queensland holiday periods than NSW.”

The visitors also love the generous size of the Big 4's sites.

"The sites are huge,” said Simon Foat. "Even when the park is full it doesn't seem that way. You don't have people packed in on top of you.

"It's great for the kids. There's so many activities and we're off main roads, so the kids can just play safely.”

There's also plenty of activities for the adults as well, although not all of them are within the park boundaries.

"There's a couple of hotels we've tried nearby,” Mr Foat said. "Let's say we've done our bit to help the NSW economy.”