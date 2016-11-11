Woman dies after Northern Rivers car crash

A WOMAN has died following a two vehicle crash at Nimbin yesterday afternoon.

About 5.15pm yesterday a 42-year-old man was driving his Toyota Landcruiser south on Nimbin Road.

Near the intersection with High Street the Landcruiser was involved in a collision with a northbound Toyota Hiace van being driven by a 49-year-old woman.

The woman was trapped in the van for two hours until she could be removed and airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The woman subsequently died as the result of her injuries.

The man was conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital and treated for a head injury and a laceration to his elbow.

Mandatory blood and urine testing was also conducted.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command attended the crash scene along with officers from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit who seized the Landcruiser for a mechanical examination.

Local Ambulance Service paramedics and State Emergency Service personnel were also on scene.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.