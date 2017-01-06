Not-so-sweet surrender for puppies and kittens

AS PEOPLE across the Clarence Valley return to work over the next couple of weeks after their summer holidays, they will be forced to confront the realities of everyday life.

In the past, this has led to the surrender of many an ill-thought-out Christmas puppy or kitten.

But instead of expecting an influx of surrenders this year, rangers at the Clarence Valley Council pound are optimistic people have thought more sensibly about their Christmas gifts.

Senior ranger Tim Brenton said that while the pound was busy over the past week, few animals were surrendered.

"We've got a few animals up for adoption and rescue now so hopefully we can re-home them through adoption or rescue groups," Mr Brenton said.

"The fortunate thing is the number of surrenders have reduced by about half in the last two years," he said.

"But we are full because people are away on holidays or haven't updated their microchip details. In that case all we can do is put it on Facebook or broadcast it on the radio and hope they see or hear it."

When asked why he thought the number of surrenders had dropped, Mr Brenton said it could be a mixture of things.

"It's hard to say, but I think people are taking more care and spending more money on their animals these days, especially now that the council is pushing registration, micro-chipping and de-sexing," he said.

" I don't know whether it's because of that, people securing their premises better or that they're being made more aware of what it going on.

"We're just glad it has reduced, and are hoping that everyone that got a dog or cat for Christmas wants to keep them."

Owner of Eatonsville rescue shelter Happy Paws Haven, Sally Rogers, said she had not seen an unwanted Christmas gifts yet, but noted it was still early days.

"Usually we get them in about two or three weeks time as holidays finish and people start to go back to work," Ms Rogers said.

"Hopefully we don't see as many but it's pretty unfortunate that this is still happening at all," she said.

She did say, however, that the facility's re-homing rate had improved, with dogs at the facility finding a new home at the rate of one every two days.