Novocastrian Jake Davey on the road to Yamba

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
ANOTHER performer on the road this summer is singer/songwriter/producer Jake Davey.

Based north of Newcastle, Davey's sound is acoustic pop/rock inspired by the likes of Boyce Avenue, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran.

Jake spends his days working with fellow artists, writing, recording as well as producing.

As well as pursuing his interest in audio and video production, his passion and drive for creating new content is evident once he starts playing.

Throughout the past few years Davey has had the pleasure of supporting industry heavyweights such as Taylor Henderson, Jai Waetford, Rick Price, Diesel and more recently Thirsty Merc.

Don't miss the Novocastrian in action in Yamba this weekend.

Catch Jake Davey in the Boardwalk Bar at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday night.

