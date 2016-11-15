NSW Nationals elect John Barilaro as its new leader

JOHN Barilaro has been elected unopposed as leader of the NSW Nationals, taking the reins following Troy Grant's resignation.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair also won a vote against Andrew Fraser to take over the deputy leader position from Adrian Piccoli, who also stepped down yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Premier Troy Grant (left) has resigned as NSW Nationals Leader. Pictured here with NSW Premier Mike Baird

The spill followed an upset in the Orange by-election, with a huge swing against the Nationals putting Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Philip Donato within reach of winning the once-safe seat.

