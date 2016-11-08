35°
News

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

Geoff Egan
| 8th Nov 2016 11:31 AM
A Wicked Camper.
A Wicked Camper. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONTROVERSIAL Wicked Campers could soon be forced to remove any "offensive advertising" or have their fleet deregistered.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced new legislation in parliament on Tuesday that would allow any vehicles with offensive slogans or cartoons to be taken off the roads.

Wicked Campers have faced criticism for having sexist slogans spray painted on their vans.

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation would allow advertising standards to be enforced.

"The legislation will ensure that advertisers who use these offensive slogans and cartoons will be required to remove them from vehicles or risk having those vehicles de-registered," she said.

"Once they are de-registered, they can no longer be used on roads until the advertisement is removed."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the Advertising Standards Bureau has no enforcement mechanism Ms Palaszczuk said some companies have ignored its rulings.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith praised the move to get offensive vans off Queensland roads.

"For too long this problem had simply been allowed to languish while Wicked Campers thumbed their nose at the advertising code which had upheld many, many complaints against them to no avail," she said.

"It's excellent the Queensland Government is now acting to deregister the vans which refuse to remove offensive signage."

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation was designed to stop offensive advertising - not humour.

"I think most Queenslanders are up for good humour and tongue in cheek advertising - but there is no place in Queensland for sexist, misogynistic rubbish on full display," she said.

Federal Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm has defended Wicked's slogans as an expression of free speech. He said critics of Wicked slogans were "particularly wowserish".

A parliamentary committee will consider the legislation before it is voted on in parliament.

Topics:  editors picks parliament politics slogans wicked campers

New moves to name field in honour of Wallaby

New moves to name field in honour of Wallaby

DEPUTY mayor Jason Kingsley appears to have had a change of heart over a proposal to name a Yamba sporting field after home-grown rugby union star Kane Douglas.

VIDEO: Shark spotted in North Coast river

A still image from the video of a shark in Evans River.

Video captured of a shark swimming in a Northern Rivers waterway

Rebels call on fresh faces to maintain winning formula

IN GOOD STEAD: Former South Grafton Rebels president Ray Taunton (right) is handing over the Rebels reigns to incoming Brad Rodda after rebuilding the Rebels from perennial cellar-dwellers to back-to-back Group 2 champions.

Two premierships later, president Ray Taunton calls it a day.

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

A Wicked Camper.

Wicked Campers with 'offensive' slogans could be deregistered.

Local Partners

Gay daughter the inspiration for art prize win

CHRIS Hazell walked away from this years year's Jacaranda Art Exhibition with the Bendigo Bank Art Prize for her artwork, Rainbow Duet.

New moves to name field in honour of Wallaby

ALL SMILES: Australia's Kane Douglas after his team beat England 33-13 at Twickenham in last year's World Cup.

Deputy mayor backflips to support renaming of rugby field

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

DEX to recognise columnists, photographers who contribute every week

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Lot 77 - 1,123 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 77 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 77 - 1,123 m2, Large Duplex potential block and ... $169,000

Agents Comment: Lot 77 - 1,123 m2, Large Duplex potential block and or single dwelling for shedding/yard etc. 46.19 metre frontage, which is the largest frontage...

It&#39;s a Retiree Delight!

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

If you are looking to downsize to the ideal position in Maclean, then the flat yet flood free precinct around the Hospital is particularly sought after for those...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Perfectly Positioned and Perfectly Priced

4 Grevillea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Situated in a quiet street, surrounded by prestigious waterfront homes and just metres from Kolora Lake, this delightful home offers buyers looking for value for...

Fully-Furnished and Close to CBD

3 Fisher Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 265,000

Set in the heart of Grafton's CBD is this fantastic opportunity to secure yourself a prime location for your private or commercial needs. Zoned B3 Core...

THE RACE IS ON!

44 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Any buyer in our market is aware that by the time you see it - it's probably under offer and we are anticipating that this little cheapie will go just as...

OFFERS WANTED!

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 Offers Wanted

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Bigger block - Multiple street frontages

17 Fat Duck Road, Woombah 2469

Residential Land There is so much to like about this small acreage holding with ... $210,000

There is so much to like about this small acreage holding with so many points of difference to set it apart from the rest. - Firstly it is 2.5 acres in size. ...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!