Old cars shine like new at Jacaranda Rally

5th Nov 2016 3:28 PM
OLD BUT NEW: Jim Leslie from the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club with his Austin Seven that he restored himself.
OLD BUT NEW: Jim Leslie from the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club with his Austin Seven that he restored himself.

POLISHED-like-new vintage cars lined Duke Street as enthusiasts showed off their pride, joy and years of hard work for the Jacaranda Rally.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club President Doug Clark said while he'd had his head down over a barbecue for most of the day, lots of people had come down to enjoy a taste of history with over 70 cars on show.

"We really had a good display of old cars, huge variety of cars right down to trucks, and caravans,” he said.

Mr Clark said the vintage cars were a way of reminiscing about the past for the people who own them.

"We're reliving our youth,” he said.

"These sort of cars people can work on still, modern cars technology is a bit to great for some people to get involved.

"With our club they have to be 30 years and older to be put on what they call club plates.”

One of the best parts of the Jacaranda Rally is that owners have the oppotunity to show off their cars.

"There are people with a lot of old cars in their sheds, it just means they can get them out and use them,” Mr Clark said.

President of the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Doug Clark with his Peuregot 404
President of the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Doug Clark with his Peuregot 404

Jim Leslie from the club had two of his five vintage cars on show at the rally.

But showing his cars is not the most important aspect of the club to Mr Leslie.

"The cars run secondary to the social side of things,” he said.

Picking up the hobby around 16 years ago when he bought his Austin Seven, Mr Leslie has slowly built up his collection.

"If you don't drink or smoke it's alright, but when you have a vintage car, you can't afford to drink or smoke.”

"It's a hobby, you do it when you want to do it, but if you don't feel like doing it, you don't.”

Mr Leslie said he loves vintage cars because of how unique they are.

"They don't make these any more,” he said.

Mr Leslie completely rebuilt his first vintage car, his Austin Seven, from the ground up.

