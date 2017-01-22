On the road to Bourke for Fred Hollows Foundation

The Reverend Chris Sparks, who is about to head off on a fundraising trip to Bourke for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

THE Reverend Chris Sparks hits the road with his motor bike on Australia Day, bound for Bourke.

He's heading for the resting place of Fred Hollows with his friend Brian Chandler, as part of a fundraising motor bike ride for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Mr Sparks had always wanted to do an overseas motor bike tour with WOW, or World on Wheels, a company that offers bike trips around the interesting corners of the globe, but never quite made it.

This year, when the company offered the fundraising trip to Bourke, Mr Sparks jumped on the opportunity.

"I thought that's something I can handle, and to raise some funds for the Fred Hollows Foundation so I signed up,” he said.

Over the last two week, Mr Sparks and Mr Chandler, have raised more than $3,400 for the foundation with a morning tea, and the help of family, friends and community members.

"It's really gone a lot better than I'd ever expected,” Mr Sparks said.

"My modest target to begin with was $500 ... that restores sight for 20 people and I thought that was a pretty good goal, but now we've got seven times that.

"We've had a donation from Maclean Rotary to the tune of $500, at the morning tea on Thursday, we raised $760 and individuals have donated up to $500 each.”

Mr Sparks said the fundrasier was a great opportunity to go for a long ride and raise money in the process.

"I love going for long rides and I love raising money for worthwhile causes,” he said.

This won't be Mr Sparks first time in Bourke through.

"I was the flying pastor out west, I was based in Bourke for three years and I did the all the stations by aircraft,” he said.

"So it will be a visitation, or a return to Bourke.”

Mr Sparks plans to ride his Suzuki V-Strom to Bourke, where he and Mr Chandler will meet the rest of the group on the fundraising tour.

The Fred Hollows Foundation works in more than 25 countries to help restore the sight of people all over the world.

To donate, ring Mr Sparks on 0438 635 595.