Woman arrested after high speed pursuit in South Grafton

The drugs, believed to be ice, that were seized after a search of a 25-year-old woman who was arrested at a service station on the Pacific Hwy in South Grafton.

ONE person has been charged with drug and weapon offences following a high speed pursuit through South Grafton yesterday, as police appeal for public assistance to help find the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Police were lead on the pursuit at about 6.10am yesterday after a black Toyota 86 coupe was spotted speeding in a 50kmh zone by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol conducting random breath tests in South Grafton.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop, and the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns, after the Toyota reached speeds over 200kmh.

A registration check on the vehicle, which has Queensland plates, revealed it was stolen.

A short time later, officers arrested a 25-year-old woman at a service station on the Pacific Hwy at South Grafton, and in a subsequent search police allegedly found four bags containing drugs believed to be ice and a pocket knife. The items were seized and will undergo forensic examinations.

The woman was taken to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with supply indictable quantity of prohibited drugs, possess prohibited drugs, be carried in conveyance, and custody of a knife in a public place.

She was refused bail and is due to appear at Grafton Local Court today, where police will allege she was the passenger of the Toyota at the time.

Officers investigating the matter are appealing for public assistance to help locate the Toyota, with QLD registration plates 248-WIF and the driver, who has not been further described.

Police are urging anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Toyota or the driver not to approach them, and contact Triple Zero ('000') immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.