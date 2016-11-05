36°
One very baked potato on Pound Street

Caitlan Charles | 5th Nov 2016 2:10 PM
A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning
A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

THERE was one very hot potato on Pound Street this morning when the Baked Potato food truck was discovered alight by a witness.

Grafton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3.22am when Captain Garry Reardon said the food truck was completely involved with fire.

Mr Reardon said as the baked potato was made from fibre glass, fire fighters were met with a a lot of smoke.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with a single line of hose,” Mr Reardon said.

At the time of the fire, the baked potato was in the grounds of Grafton TAFE before the markets on Saturday morning.

Inspector Robert Hanzic from Coffs/Clarence Command said emergency services were called at 3.15am.

”Witness observes smoke from from the area, walked over to see van was well alight,” he said.

"No person was seen in the area at the time of the incident, the van was completely destroyed and at this stage there is no witnesses.”

The Baked Potato food truck had been making the rounds of the Jacaranda Festival events over the last week.

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning
A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning
