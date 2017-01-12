Open the door to a rewarding career at TAFE

North Coast TAFE students Shannon Thompson and Isabella DiMattia, both of Grafton, took home medals at the national Worldskills competition in Melbourne last year, Shannon bronze for tiling and Isabella a silver for hairdressing. You too could kickstart your career at North Coast TAFE. Its 2017 Open Week will be held January 16-21.

THE Clarence Valley community will be able to discover TAFE NSW's 2017 approach to high-quality education and training and explore future career opportunities at North Coast TAFE's Open Week at its two Clarence campuses in Grafton and Maclean from January 16-21.

North Coast TAFE will be joining nine other TAFE institutes across more than 130 campuses throughout the state, to collectively highlight TAFE NSW's extensive facilities, course offerings, employer partnerships, world-class training and technology. Students will be able to talk to graduates and discuss job opportunities.

Open Week will be the first time TAFE NSW holds a collaborative state-wide event that is expected to attract more than 40,000 people. The week will feature live activations and demonstrations as well as interactive signature events, such as animal care students working at a wildlife sanctuary and hospital, a virtual band rehearsal enabling interaction with recording artists, games development and a robotics demonstration, all of which will be live-streamed through Facebook.

"Whether you're looking for a career in technology, fashion, horticulture, aged care or construction, come and discover TAFE NSW's vast array of courses,” TAFE's Leader of Community and Business Engagement for the Clarence Tania Williams said.

"There are more than 1200 from certificates to degrees. This is a great opportunity to receive one-on-one course advice, meet teachers, see live demonstrations, go on campus tours and learn how TAFE NSW can help secure you a job and find a career you love.”

Ms Williams said the world was changing and TAFE NSW, the State's leading education and skills training provider, was evolving with it.

"We are investing in the future of education with innovative technology for learning which ensures our students are job-ready wherever they live or work,” she says.

Visit courses.tafensw.edu.au for a comprehensive list of events, activities and course information sessions running across the Clarence Valley during TAFE NSW Open Week.