30°
News

OPINION: Crimes against women, again - blame Trump

9th Nov 2016 1:39 PM
If men were scrutinised and criticised to the same degree as women, it would get pretty ugly.
If men were scrutinised and criticised to the same degree as women, it would get pretty ugly. Dynamic Graphics

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS is the third in the unplanned series of patriarchal challenging columns following on week one's groping entitlements followed by women's unspoken fear of men. Blame Donald Trump for the momentum.

This week it's the portrayal of women in the media and the enormous magnifying glass in which they have to function under compared to the XY chromosome card carrying fraternity.

Take crime stories for instance. Most of the offenders are men but the one-eyed way the media presents a lot of those stories, yes I'm aware I'm in the thick of it but this is an observer's view from sideline, they are geared towards anybody but the perp.

Ice addict mother and her neglected kids killed by partner. Mother held daughter down while partner raped her. Struggling family man in tragic murder suicide. Pressures of special needs children yada yada so dad had to gas the lot of them.

This is the kind of tone that lessens the gravity of the man's actions by highlighting the woman's or victim's contributions in these awful situations. Women are expected to be saints and if they aren't, well it's open season on them for their appalling behaviour.

While some women's behaviour is appalling, raping and killing is pretty appalling too and none of the women in the crimes mentioned earlier did either of those things. At worst, they enabled and assisted, which is made to seem much worse than the actual crime itself, as society has higher expectations of women than men, it seems.

These stories are about men raping or killing their families. It's that straightforward. A man killed his wife and children. A man raped his own stepdaughter. But that's not the first thought that crosses a reader's mind. Most of them question the women's behaviour or the children's behaviour firstly, the man's actions are made to seem peripheral or inevitable or just frighteningly common as though they can't help it, boys will be boys et all.

The anti-mother who assisted in her scumbag boyfriend's desire to rape her daughter was horrifying. She was crucified understandably for being complicit but she wasn't the only offender in this heinous crime. She was hung out there to be burned at the stake and garnered more hate than the man who willingly penetrated her child.

Same with the South Australian woman with the other deadsh*t boyfriend who was so fed up he had to slay them in such a traumatic fashion it was not disclosed by police. But she was an ice addict and didn't feed her kids properly so was never going to be mother of the year, according to the news report. That was the most important element to this story.

Or the family that was recently gassed and killed allegedly by the father in a murder-suicide because it was hard to cope with children's disabilities.

What ownership must a person have over their family to do this? The kill-them-all-including-himself-and-the-family-dog kind of ownership, allegedly.

The same goes with that struggling farmer from Wagga Wagga who too was up against it, so much so he hunted down and blasted his wheelchair-bound wife and children away with a shotgun before turning it on himself. But he was a devoted family man. So what's a guy supposed to do?

Watering down horrors like these by using the victims as the catalyst for blame is astounding.

Using a woman, often a dead one, as a pathetic scapegoat is as low as you can go, next to doing the same to children.

Whatever way you look at these crimes it's more often than not from a male-favouring perspective.

As heinous and as ugly as these incidents are, the patriarchal wand-waving over those cold hard facts by the media is a showcase in gender protection and superiority at it best. So much so even a family-murdering father can end up looking like a brave hero.

Grafton Daily Examiner
LETTER: Coalition army losing the war of words

LETTER: Coalition army losing the war of words

OPPOSITION regularly armed to counter predictable plan of attack usually centred around union bashing or denigrating renewable energy.

Potato Van fire deliberately lit

Rod Work with his Baked Potato trailer before it was ruined in last weekend's fire.

Everyone's favourite oversized potato destroyed in arson attack.

Great response for this week's Facebook Cover Image

WINNER - Photo of Minnie Water Back Beach submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook Cover Image of the Week.

Check out the amazing photographs submitted by our readers.

Ms Figure Australia to guest pose at sports awards

Musclemania ambassador looking forward to coming home to the valley

Local Partners

Show added to Annie's run of performances

If you haven't been to see the production of Annie from the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society, they've added one more show in Maclean.

Richard unlocks key to winning a new car

Richard Cavanagh from Braunstone!! is the proud new owner of the Mazda 2 Neo from Ken Casson Motors.

Braunstone's Richard Cavanagh drove away with his first new car

Ms Figure Australia to guest pose at sports awards

Musclemania ambassador looking forward to coming home to the valley

ARTEFACTS: Seeing art through the looking glass

IMPRESSIVE IMAGE: Grafton Gallery artist in residence Gosia Wlodarczak's 2015 frost drawing for MSK Ghent, Belgium. Gosia will be creating a similar work in Grafton this week in the Grafton Shoppingworld Link.

Artist in residence to create acclaimed 'frost drawing' in Prince St

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

DEX to recognise columnists, photographers who contribute every week

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

QUIET, ELEVATED AND MODERN

2 STRINGYBARK COURT, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Enjoying an elevated position nestled away in this peaceful cul de sac, 2 Stringybark Court offers not only one of the best positions available but what could be...

Motivated Seller needs urgent sale

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Timber Beach Cottage With Stunning River Views

1 Caraboi St, Wooli 2462

House 3 1 $440,000

This well presented timber cottage is close to all Wooli has to offer.Beach access 150metres away. River just across the road. Post Office,Bowls Club, Oyster and...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!