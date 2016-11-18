30°
OPINION: Danny Wicks to bring unmatched quality to Group 2

Matthew Elkerton
| 18th Nov 2016 3:15 PM
Eels player Danny Wicks reacts during the Round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, June 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Eels player Danny Wicks reacts during the Round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, June 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

BEHIND THE DESK: What impact will the return of Danny Wicks in 2017 have on the Grafton Ghosts and Group 2 Rugby League?

BUSH footy is about to get a whole lot less bush.

With Danny Wicks agreeing to join his junior club Grafton Ghosts in a captain-coach capacity next season, the former Eels front rower will bring the best of the NRL with him.

There have been plenty of times when former NRL players have come back to bush footy - but that is in the twilight of their days.

Wicks is in the form of his career at the moment and was one of the first players Parramatta got back on the books for 2017 when contract season began.

They wanted him, they knew he was worth it, and now he is bringing those talents to Group 2.

The resurgence of the Ghosts junior under the watchful tutelage of Brad Arthur has been nothing short of remarkable.

There is no doubt Wicks was the leading forward at the Eels and even knocking on the door of state selectors ahead of next year's needed Origin clean-out at the Blues.

He is a class above the competition in Group 2 and already has opposition players scared six months out from season kick-off.

He brings with him the knowledge of Arthur - a budding super coach in his own right - and will reform the Ghosts' style under his leadership.

The Ghosts will be a force and the group needs to be ready for them.   

behind the desk danny wicks grafton ghosts group 2 nrl parramatta eels rugby league

