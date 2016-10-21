OPINION: Don't get me started on smashed avocado

Start your day with Smashed avocado, Fetta and a Poached Egg for breakfast.

LET'S have a chat about smashed avocado and how gross it is.

It's green, it's slimey, but it's also chunky.

It's all weird. I hate it. I never want to eat it, ever.

And I'm still never going to have enough money to buy a house.

My distinct lack of love for every Gen Y's favourite food (apparently) doesn't change that the cost of living has gone up and the housing market is THROUGH THE ROOF.

I mean, I live in a country area and I still struggle to save with my current income.

My generation is not going to fall into the never ending brunch hole of doom for buying smashed avo (or not, in my case), we are already in that hole.

Deep, deep down in the hole of never being able to afford real estate.

If you are struggling to follow what I am talking about, have a look at KPMG partner Bernard Salt's weekend column where he said: "I have seen young people order smashed avocado with crumbled feta on five-grain toasted bread at $22 a pop and more. "I can afford to eat this for lunch because I am middle-aged and have raised my family. But how can young people afford to eat like this?"

Well this member of Generation Y is a little salty about your words Mr Salt.

Here is the breakdown: The average house in Grafton costs $282,500.

This divided by Mr Salt's $22 smashed avo is 12,840.

So, us Gen Y's would have to skip 12,840 smashed avo brunches to buy a house in Grafton. And don't get me started about Sydney...