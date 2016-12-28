31°
OPINION: It's getting harder and harder to go offline

David Moase
| 28th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
Alberto Bogo

IT IS only when you leave it behind that you notice how much impact the modern world of electronic communication and social media has on our lives.

I'm back from a couple of weeks of leave and part of that time included long-running internet problems at home.

Fortunately, it being the time of year that it is, there were plenty of offline things to do, but the loss of connection does leave you wondering what you might be missing.

While many people talk of leaving electronic tools behind when they go on holidays, a survey released yesterday showed they are now as much a part of our holiday time as beach towels and sunscreen.

The Telstra poll showed 37% of respondents admitted to sharing holiday pictures deliberately designed to make friends and family jealous, and almost 23% select holiday outfits for their social media appeal.

More than 50% cite ample mobile phone coverage as an important factor in making travel choices.

But there are still destinations that make it pointless taking electrical items with you.

A few years ago I walked the Overland Track in Tasmania with friends. Alongside many highlights, it was six days in which there was virtually no contact with the outside world, and time seemed to stand still.

That's the type of holiday we should try to have more often.

Topics:  internet internet addiction online social media

