OPINION: Pauline, we need you here, not with Donald

If Australia needs to have a maverick politician emerge in these turbulent times, Pauline Hanson is a pretty harmless alternative.

ONE of the big national stories on Monday was Pauline Hanson receiving an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration.

I'm not sure why this was news, but it's probably unusual for the leader of a small political party on the other side of the world to receive such consideration.

Then again, based on reports of the trouble Trump's team is having finding entertainers and of a boycott by Democractic Party politicians, it might be just a desperate effort to fill seats.

Once I heard the news of Senator Hanson's invitation, I initially thought I would be willing to chip in for a one-way ticket to Washington in case she was unable to claim it on travel expenses.

But as odd as it is for me to admit, rather than send her to the States with no return ticket, I think Australia needs Pauline Hanson at the moment.

To say these are strange political times around the world is a major understatement.

Trump's triumph, the role Russia clearly played in that campaign, growing momentum behind the far right in France and other European countries, even the strong performance of Senator Hanson's party in last year's federal election - it is certainly the era of the political outsider.

The major parties in most countries have no one to blame but themselves. They have pandered to their own interests for far too long.

Australia's politicians are as guilty as any of them, and as a result more maverick politicians than just Senator Hanson are likely to emerge here.

The concern we should all have is what type of people those other mavericks will be.

While the red-haired Queenslander appeals to, and speaks for, a certain but small part of the electorate, she has been on the political scene for two decades, so we pretty much know her shtick.

She is more a cartoon character than a serious social threat.

Her language-mangling diatribes pale against those of some of the hate-filled, far-right zealots that have emerged in other parts of the globe.

For now, we are better off with the devil we know.