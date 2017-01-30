OUR SAY: Big kids facing a big step

BULLYING BLUES: A number of parents have recently taken to the Internet to express their concerns over school yard bullying after their children were targeted.

THE return to school is usually told from the perspective of the little ones who are starting their journeys in kindergarten.

I should know, my youngest is commencing school this year.

However a photo that a friend shared on Facebook recently reminded me of another educational transition that's often forgotten. The picture was of one of her children slumped over his bed, worried about making the move into high school.

It brought back a flood of memories, and most of them not great.

I don't think I was as worried about my transition into high school as much as my parents probably were. Though in retrospect, I was a glasses-wearing, overweight, piano-playing nerd.

I've seen horror movies with less obvious plot lines.

True to form, high school wasn't much fun and apparently even doing okay academically isn't the way to dodge the troubles.

Praise be that back then there was no social media which would have allowed the bullying that ensued, both physical and verbal, to haunt me out of school as well.

Still, I emerged out the other side and looking back I can say it made me stronger.

The friends I made were part of a very tight-knit group we formed and many are still strong friends today.

And in retrospect, the strength I gained helps me every day.

For that I'm always grateful.

So for those kids, and parents, facing the transition to high school, it's hard but it does get better. Good luck.