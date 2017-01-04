OUR SAY: Common factor in deaths

Sticking between the red and yellow flags is one way to stay safe in the water.

I THINK everyone has been taken aback by the horrific run of water-related deaths in New South Wales in the past fortnight.

Since Christmas, there have been 17 such deaths, a figure far worse than the road toll in the same period.

You can't give them a blanket description as drownings because we don't know exactly why many happened - some have probably involved heart attacks - but they are all tragic nonetheless.

And they prompt the question: What more can be done to stop such a waste of lives?

Sadly, there have been a number of instances of young children finding their way into pools and ponds away from adult supervision and not standing a chance once they got into trouble.

There are plenty of rules regarding pool safety that should make such accidents close to impossible, but some accidents will happen no matter how many measures are in place.

Take the children out of the equation, however, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the identity of most of the victims - they are men!

The circumstances of the deaths vary but the common denominator of gender is the same.

Awareness programs already exist, but after this summer they will need to be reassessed and efforts to avoid such carnage increased.