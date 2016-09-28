OUR SAY: Fancy Bears leave mark on world sport

THE Fancy Bears are certainly leaving their mark in the world of sport.

That's not a team set to play in a grand final this weekend, or the people on a float in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Fancy Bears is the name of a "hack team” who say they "stand for fair play and clean sport”. More precisely they are computer hackers, probably Russian, who have successfully infiltrated files of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and released the records of sports people from around the world.

A number of Australians have been caught up in the hack that has revealed athletes who have received a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to take a prohibited substance for health reasons.

The motivation for the hack is most likely revenge for recent sanctions against Russian athletes after the revelation of systematic corruption of the drug detection system in that country.

It is an embarrassment for WADA and an unfair breach of the privacy of the athletes, but once the information has been released it is also fair game for the media and the public.

After years of having our faith in the integrity of sport stretched by drug takers, certain athletes are having to answer difficult questions about the medications they have been permitted to use and whether those drugs were more performance enhancing than therapeutic.