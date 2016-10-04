27°
Holiday events highlight potential of underused river

Adam Hourigan
| 4th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Going over the finish line in first position of the Superclass boat is Superman with driver Darren McGuire, observer Brett Armstrong and skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano while competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016.
Going over the finish line in first position of the Superclass boat is Superman with driver Darren McGuire, observer Brett Armstrong and skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano while competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016. Debrah Novak

THE long weekend is behind us, and the past few days in town have never been busier.

Driving to work on Friday, I passed rowing teams training on the river in both Maclean and Grafton and on Sunday took the kids down to watch the boats turn around from the Harwood Bridge during the Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic.

And even as far down as Maclean, people lined the riverbank to catch a glimpse of the action on the water, not withstanding the crowd that turned up at Grafton to watch all the action.

And every year, I wonder why it takes people from out of town to get the community engaged in the use of the river.

With such a fantastic natural resource, we scarcely use it.

You can count the number of venues that boast a riverside view for dining on one hand, with many in the past falling by the wayside.

And while the river is used by various groups, the ones that draw public attention on a local level are few and far between - the upcoming dragon boat regatta one of the few that bring a crowd.

There are long held plans by the council to better utilise the river, and the residents of Maclean especially hold their breath to see if the upgrade to McLachlan Park will deliver river frontage to the centre of town - something that makes visitors scratch their head as to why it doesn't already exist.

But these plans all come to nought if no one supports the events. There's plenty to do on the river, rowing, sailing, water-skiing or even supporting the ferry at Yamba - but like with everything, if no one uses it, the opportunity, like the river, will run out to sea.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bridge to bridge, clarence river, recreation, rowing

