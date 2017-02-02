OUR SAY: Let's demand tougher penalties for firebugs

IF THERE'S an act as seemingly innocuous as setting a fire that can have such devastating consequences I've not heard of it.

With reports that the two fires burning east of Grafton may have been deliberately lit in the area, my first thoughts are for the people who have to go out to fix up someone else's mess.

Some of them are paid, many are volunteers, but they all have families and loved ones, who like many in emergency services, have no idea what's going to happen.

Fire is unpredictable. It jumps around without warning, and even the most experienced can be caught.

I've heard firies say that even on a "routine" backburn, stray branches, logs, or even the fire itself can come dangerously close to fighters.

That's the job apparently, but to everyone around, it might only be inches before it becomes a tragedy.

Maybe it's because of the skill of these fire fighters that there aren't greater penalties for those involved in lighting fires.

Light a fire and it's successfully put out with no fuss, and it's a relatively minor charge. Someone dies, and suddenly it's a different ball game.

Perhaps we should legislate for the possibility rather than the actuality.

Suddenly there's a deterrent. Because at the point of ignition, that person has no idea what the wind, rain, weather and terrain will do to that fire.

Maybe if one person is deterred from doing it, it might just save a life of someone down the track.