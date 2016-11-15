OUR SAY: Bad timing for overdue 'one off' refugee deal

AS THE world speculates on what Australia-US relations under a Trump presidency will look like, asylum seeker deals are being drawn up between the two countries.

This week Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the US would resettle some of Nauru's most vulnerable refugee women, children and families in a "one-off" deal.

Pushing aside for a moment the serious humanitarian question of why offshore detention centres still exist, this actually seems for the most part like a positive development.

The arrangement is supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and is one that could offer legitimate refugees a chance at a safer, more prosperous life.

But when you take into account the fact that as of January, the US will be ruled by a man who has promised to deport millions of immigrants from the country and use "extreme vetting" on those trying to enter it, it becomes a little more concerning. Not to mention the entitled right-wing views Trump's bigoted rhetoric has promoted throughout his presidential campaign.

According to news.com, US Secretary of State US John Kerry could not answer whether an agreement could be overturned by the president-elect.

Which begs the question - if these refugees take the deal, are they really headed for greener pastures?

Only time will tell.