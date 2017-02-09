OUR SAY: Slip, slop, slap this weekend

WHEN the temperature gauge hits the 40s, like it will this weekend, most people head to the beach or the pool to escape the heat.

Temperatures are soaring to 40 degrees on Saturday and 43 on Sunday, and the UV rating expect to reach 15, which is extreme, I am trying to think of ways I can go outside for longer than five minutes without being burnt.

As an almost translucent individual, sun safety has been something I've worried about even on the most overcast day in the middle of winter.

It's safe to say I have the skin of someone who should NEVER go out in the sun.

Sunscreen is usually the answer, but there are a lot misconceptions about how it works.

SPF 15 protects your skin against 93% of UVB rays, SPF 30 protects against 97% and SPF 50 protect against 98% of UVB rays.

Skin that would normally burn after 10 minutes in the sun is protected for 15 times longer with SPF 15 or 150 minutes. Ultimately, you divide the time it takes you to burn with sunscreen on by the time it takes you to burn with it off.

Experts suggest it should be reapplied every two hours, just to be safe.

This self-appointed expert applies SPF 50 sunscreen every hour and again when I get out of the water and I still get burnt.

It's important to know what works for your skin and how to protect yourself against UV rays.

Take the expert advice into consideration this weekend when you step outside in 40 degree heat and protect your skin.