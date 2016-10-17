28°
OUR SAY: Trump a racist, sexist clown not fit to lead

Caitlan Charles | 17th Oct 2016 2:33 PM
No Caption
No Caption Paul Zanetti

IN THE last week there have been two moments when my jaw has genuinely dropped over the election in the United States.

Let's start with why on earth people are starting to say things like, "well Trump has lost my vote now because he's a misogynist".

How did he have it in the first place?

You know it's serious when a meme you see online is accurate: how are people getting to this point in the election and only just realising Donald Trump is the bad guy? That's like getting to the seventh Harry Potter book and suddenly realising Voldemort is the bad guy.

He is a sexist, racist man who should not, under any circumstances, be responsible for running a country.

Even our NSW Parliament passed a bill, unopposed, that described Trump as a "revolting slug" who is unfit for office.

How can his supporters not see what an absolute fool he is?

A lot of Trump supporters are also getting behind the hashtag #repealthe19th which would take away women's right to vote, and therefore - apparently - get Trump over the line.

It's hard not to use the worst words I know to describe these people.

If that is the kind of person voting for Donald Trump, if that is the kind of hate he incites, he shouldn't even be in the running for office.

Let's not even begin on the mess that is the comments about women Trump has made in the past.

Ultimately, if he gets in, the world is doomed.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bigotry donald trump misogyny presidential election racist sexist us election 2016

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest